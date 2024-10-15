Maldives to ban vaping

The Maldives has announced a ban on vaping and related products, according to an official statement.

The archipelago nation's President Mohamed Muizzu directed his administration to take concrete steps to ban vaping, said the statement, released on Tuesday.

"President Dr. Muizzu stated that he has instructed the relevant authorities to initiate the necessary actions to prohibit the import of vaporizer devices, accessories, and parts starting from Nov. 15, 2024," said the statement from Muizzu's office.

Additionally, starting from Dec. 15, the ban will include the possession, use, manufacturing, sale, promotion, and free distribution of "vaporizer devices" throughout the country.

Following the president's order, Attorney General Ahmed Usham said amendments to existing laws would be forwarded to parliament this week.

"The necessary amendments to the laws to implement the president's decision will be sent to parliament this week. The Tobacco Control Act and the Export Import Act will be amended," Usham said on X in the local language.

The government's decision followed requests from parents and health service providers to ban electronic smoking devices in the country, according to local media.