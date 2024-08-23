Sudan reports 28 deaths from cholera in 1 month: WHO

Sudan reported a total of 28 deaths from cholera in just one month, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Friday.

At a weekly press conference in Geneva, Shible Sahbani, WHO representative in Sudan, and Kristine Hambrouck, representative of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in the country, said that another wave of cholera outbreak occurred in Sudan due to floods in the country as well as inadequate water, hygiene and sanitation in the camps for displaced people.

Sahbani recalled that the cholera outbreak was declared in the country on Aug. 12.

"In one month since the first suspected cases were reported, we have 658 cases and 28 deaths reported from five states, with a high case-fatality ratio of 4.3%," Sahbani stated.

Out of these five states, Kassala is reporting the highest number of cases with 473 patients, followed by Gedaref with 110, and Al Jazirah with 51, while Khartoum and River Nile are reporting fewer numbers, the official stressed.

These new cholera cases are unrelated to the previous outbreak declared in September 2023, which ended in May 2024 after two incubation periods with no new cases, he said, noting that the WHO is collaborating with health ministries and has prepositioned cholera kits and medical supplies in high-risk states to support the response, even in areas like Khartoum and Al Jazirah where access is challenging due to security issues.

The official emphasized that a three-day oral cholera vaccination campaign in Kassala State has ended, deploying 51,000 doses to cover 97% of the eligible population in high-caseload areas.

WHO supported the campaign and is preparing to request additional doses from the ICG (International Coordinating Group) for a second campaign, which has been approved with 455,081 doses allocated for high-risk areas in Kassala State, Sahbani mentioned.

The organization is establishing 10 stabilization centers and 48 oral rehydration points to improve case management and access to lifesaving Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), he said.

Financial support is also needed to address health needs exacerbated by diseases, malnutrition, natural hazards, and conflict, he underlined.

With the Humanitarian Response Plan only 37.4% funded and health response at 42.7%, WHO urges donors to continue support for Sudan, Sahbani said.

Threat to displaced people

Hambrouck talked about the displaced people and how they are affected by the outbreak.

UNHCR warns that a new cholera wave in Sudan, the second since the war began 16 months ago, is threatening displaced communities nationwide, the official stated.

The disease is spreading rapidly in refugee-hosting areas, especially in Kassala, Gedaref, and Jazirah states, which are sheltering both foreign refugees and Sudanese displaced by conflict, she warned.

"To date, 119 cholera cases have been confirmed in three refugee sites in Kassala state, as reported by Sudan's Ministry of Health," she said.

Although Gedaref has also seen cholera cases, no refugees there have been affected yet, she highlighted, adding that the outbreak has intensified due to recent heavy rains and flooding, exacerbated by ongoing conflict, overcrowded camps, and strained health and sanitation infrastructure.







