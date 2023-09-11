SINOVACS COVID-19 TREATMENT SA55 INJECTION ENTERS PHASE 2

The Chinese biotech firm, Sinovac Biotech, said on Monday that it had started a Phase 2 trial of its SA55 injection, which it hopes will be approved as a Covid-19 treatment.



The Phase 1 study, which was completed recently, had confirmed the preliminary safety profile of SA55 in 40 healthy adults aged 18 to 65 in China.



The Phase 2 study will evaluate the ability of SA55 to reduce SARS-CoV-2 viral load and alleviate clinical symptoms in nearly 150 patients to be enrolled with mild to moderate Covid-19.



