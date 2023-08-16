Cousins grow medicinal mint for high-quality oil production

Cousins living in Ordu are producing medicinal mint oil from mint plants cultivated at an altitude of 1,500 meters.

Rıfat Akpınar and his cousin Zeliha Güzelordu, who grow medicinal mint on a 3-acre plot of land in the Kabadüz district of Ordu, initially decided to produce lavender for their own health benefits.

After not achieving the desired results, they turned to the production of medicinal mint following extensive research. Being the only producers in Ordu, the duo received positive feedback about the quality of their products, prompting demand from various sectors.

Akpınar and Güzelordu claim that their production of medicinal mint oil surpasses the quality of the German-produced oil, and they sell 1.2 liters of oil extracted from 400 kilograms of fresh mint at a rate of 35,000 Turkish liras per liter.

Speaking about their venture, Rıfat Akpınar, who produces medical mint alongside his cousin, said, "I cultivate medical mint at an altitude of 1,500 meters in the Kabadüz district. This medicinal mint has a high menthol content, and growing it at a high altitude ensures that it is entirely free of chemicals, making it suitable for the pharmaceutical industry. We offer it in dried, fresh, and oil forms. This material is beneficial for many illnesses such as cancer and for patients undergoing chemotherapy, as well as for various other conditions like chest and brain diseases, with a total of 25 different benefits."

Akpınar, who has personally battled cancer, added, "I started this due to my own illness. We initially began with lavender cultivation. We realized that lavender was scarce at our altitude. We used lavender for different purposes and then wanted to benefit from the effects of mint. I first tested it on myself and noticed that it reduced the side effects of the medication I was taking. Subsequently, we conducted various R&D studies and decided to focus on mint after realizing its benefits. Because our region receives a lot of rainfall, it grows naturally."

Rıfat Akpınar noted that demand has been modest and they have worked to create their own market. He said, "We grow it on a 3-acre plot, and those who know about it purchase it and those who try it request more. We introduced it ourselves, and currently, we sell it in 2.5 cc, 10 cc, and 1-liter packages. We have been supplying certain quantities to pharmaceutical companies annually. Presently, we sell the 2 cc packages for 80 Turkish liras and the liter for 35,000 Turkish liras. From 400 kilograms of fresh mint, 100 kilograms of dried mint is obtained, and from 100 kilograms of dried mint, 1.2 liters of mint oil is produced."