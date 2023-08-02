US research team achieves breakthrough in targeted cancer treatment

A research team at the cancer research and treatment institution called City of Hope in the United States achieved a groundbreaking development in cancer treatment.

The developed drug targets only the cells carrying cancer cells in the pathways carrying cells.

This molecule, named AOH1996, is effective by using targeted chemotherapy on cancerous cells.

It disables cancerous cells by targeting a protein called PCNA, which plays a critical role in DNA replication and repair, especially in growing tumors.

According to the statement from the research institution, this miraculous molecule developed in the last 20 years has been effective in preclinical studies in treating breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung cancers.

The research, published in the journal Cell Chemical Biology, revealed that AOH1996 was tested in more than 70 cancer cell lines.

The results indicated that AOH1996 selectively eradicated cancer cells by disrupting their normal cell cycle.

Following these successful results, the next step will be to advance clinical trials in humans.