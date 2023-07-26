High-temperature warning issued for many provinces across Türkiye

Türkiye is scorching under the heat. In Antalya, thermometers have reached 50 degrees Celsius. However, it's not over yet, as the hottest day of the year is predicted to occur midweek.

The hottest days of the week will be experienced in the western and southern parts of the country on Wednesday, and in the inland areas on Thursday, with temperatures ranging between 40 to 45 degrees Celsius. By Friday, temperatures will decrease by approximately 10 degrees, starting from the western and northwestern regions.

Serdar Yıldırım, a Meteorology General Directorate Weather Forecast Specialist, mentioned that since last week, temperatures had been above seasonal norms in the southern and western regions and had slightly dropped in the inland areas.

Yıldırım stated, "Starting from Tuesday, we expect temperatures to rise by 5 to 10 degrees in the western regions. On Wednesday, temperatures in Marmara, Aegean, and Mediterranean regions will exceed seasonal norms by 10 degrees, reaching up to 45 degrees Celsius. In Inner Anatolia, maximum temperatures are expected to happen on Thursday."

On Thursday, the temperature in Ankara is expected to reach 39 degrees Celsius.

Serdar Yıldırım, who mentioned that on Wednesday, Istanbul would experience 37 degrees, Antalya 42 degrees, and Izmir 43 degrees Celsius, also conveyed that the temperature in Ankara was predicted to be 39 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Due to the increasing temperatures, warnings have been issued for citizens, especially those with chronic illnesses, the elderly, and children, to avoid being outdoors between 11:00 AM and 4:00 PM.

In the eastern parts of the Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions, Yıldırım stated that the weather would be partly cloudy, and local showers with thunderstorms were expected in the afternoon and evening hours in places such as Eastern Karadeniz, Northeastern Eastern Anatolia, Samsun, and Ordu.

Yıldırım also advised people living in the inner and high regions of Eastern Karadeniz, Erzurum, Kars, and Ardahan to be cautious.

The temperature will drop by 10 degrees during the weekend.

Serdar Yıldırım mentioned that starting from Friday, the temperatures wiould decrease from the western and northwestern regions. He said, "From Friday onwards, temperatures will drop by approximately 10 degrees. The temperatures, which are currently well above seasonal norms, will return to the seasonal norms and even occasionally go below. In Ankara, the temperature will drop from 39 degrees to 29 degrees during the weekend."

In Kemer, a 21-year-old person fell ill due to the hot weather.

The young construction worker, who was working alongside his father, was taken to the hospital for treatment. Experts are advising people to be cautious against temperatures that can threaten human health.

Regarding the matter, Dr. Elif Sarıönder Gence stated, "Even if they don't stay under direct sunlight, if they are exposed to extreme heat, they can encounter such dangerous situations. They should move to safe places to cool down their bodies."

At the beaches in the city, people are sitting under umbrellas for shade. Some prefer green areas, tea gardens, parks, and shaded spots to escape from the heat.

In Antalya, the humidity level is expected to reach 80% as well.

Starting from Thursday, the temperatures in Antalya are expected to decrease by 6 to 8 degrees, with temperatures going down to 35 degrees Celsius. Currently, the humidity level in Antalya is around 10-13%. However, by Thursday, it is anticipated to rise up to 80%.

In Konya, those seeking relief from the heat are heading to Acıgöl in the Karapınar district. People are cooling off by getting into the lake.

Due to the hot weather, on Wednesday, in Manisa's Akhisar district, pregnant women, disabled individuals, and public personnel with chronic illnesses will be granted administrative leave.