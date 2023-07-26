Aspartame: Controversial artificial sweetener in everyday products

Artificial sweetener like diet beverages, instant coffee, chewing gum, sweets, chocolates, canned foods, toothpaste, and even some medications which called "aspartame" is present in many food and beverages that we frequently consume in our daily lives.

What brought aspartame into the spotlight is an announcement made by the World Health Organization (WHO). The International Agency for Research on Cancer , which is affiliated with the WHO, added aspartame to the list of "Group 2B" substances, which are classified as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." However, the IARC did not make any changes regarding its recommendation for daily safe aspartame consumption.

The safety of aspartame, first discovered in 1965, has been a subject of debate since 1980. So, in which products can we find aspartame, and what are its potential health risks? Professor Dr. Ufuk Tansel Şireli, a faculty member at Ankara University Faculty of Veterinary Medicine, Department of Food Hygiene and Technology, explained the details about aspartame.

According to Prof. Dr. Şireli, who states that aspartame is among the calorie-free sweeteners, it has been used for many years to suppress bitterness and enhance the flavor in various products such as chewing gum, gelatin, ice cream, yogurt, toothpaste, and even cough lozenges and breath fresheners, despite not having nutritional value.

Prof. Dr. Şireli points out that debates regarding aspartame have been actively ongoing since the 1980s, and explains the reason:

"There is a discussion not only about aspartame but also about artificial sweeteners in general. The European Union decided to reevaluate all food additives used before 1990, and it was planned to complete this process by 2010. Aspartame was also included in this evaluation because there were suspicions about its potential to cause cancer. These types of studies are challenging to conduct. Scientific studies are carried out through survey-style research to understand what the population eats and drinks. There are also extensive experimental studies. However, due to differing parameters, they cannot reach a definitive conclusion. In experimental studies, some scientists claim it may cause cancer, while others argue the opposite. These debates are still ongoing."

The World Health Organization recently made an announcement stating that it did not change the daily safe intake level of aspartame, which remains at 40 milligrams per kilogram of body weight. Prof. Dr. Şireli explains the WHO's approach in case of exceeding the recommended dose:

"The WHO does not claim that exceeding the dose will cause 100% cancer, because the evidence is not clear enough for it to be classified as Group 2B. Ongoing research continues to investigate this issue, and debates persist."

The daily dose that the WHO recommends not to exceed roughly includes 9 to 14 beverages or foods containing aspartame. In this regard, Prof. Dr. Şireli refers to a statement by the International Agency for Research on Cancer and continues as follows:

"They specifically point out its importance, especially for phenylketonuria patients. They mentioned that 'in 1 out of 20,000 phenylketonuria patients, it can lead to the occurrence of Type 1 seizures.' Therefore, the evaluation of sweeteners in this aspect is highly important. It is crucial to draw attention specifically to phenylketonuria patients."

Prof. Dr. Şireli emphasizes that another topic of debate concerning the potential health issues of aspartame is related to insulin, stating, "Furthermore, these substances raise concerns about weight gain and affecting the insulin mechanism, thus triggering the development of diabetes."

Prof. Dr. Şireli states that research is ongoing, particularly focusing on the suspicion of aspartame's potential to cause cancer, especially liver cancer, and emphasizes the need for caution against exceeding the recommended dosage.

"As it is a synthetic substance, it also affects kidney functions. Studies and experiments on animals regarding its effects on various cells in the body, such as nerve cells, are still ongoing."