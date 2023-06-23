Climate change could boost spread of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe: Report

Climate change could increase the spread of mosquito-borne diseases in Europe, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said Thursday.

The ECDC's latest report reveals that rising temperatures, increased flooding and prolonged summers have led to a significant expansion in the breeding capabilities of the Asian tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) and the yellow fever mosquito (Aedes aegypti) within the continent.

The geographical range of these invasive mosquito species has expanded rapidly in recent years, affecting areas that were previously untouched in the EU and European Economic Area (EU/EEA).

ECDC Director Andrea Ammon expressed concern over this development.

"If this trend persists, we can expect a surge in cases and potentially fatalities from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever.

"It is crucial to intensify efforts aimed at controlling mosquito populations, strengthening surveillance and promoting personal protective measures," she added.

In 2013, the Aedes albopictus mosquito was established in eight EU/EEA countries, with 114 regions being affected.

Now in 2023, the mosquito has been observed in 13 countries and 337 regions.