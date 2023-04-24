Air pollution killing over 1,200 young people in Europe each year

In this file photo taken on January 17, 2023 huge clouds of steam come out of the chimneys of coal power plant in Niederaussem, western Germany. (AFP)

Air pollution kills over 1,200 people under the age of 18 in Europe each year and considerably raises the risk of disease later in life, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA) assessments published Monday.

While emissions of important air pollutants have decreased in recent decades, air pollution levels in Europe remain dangerous and children and adolescents are more vulnerable to air pollution as their bodies, organs, and immune systems are still developing, the EEA said in a press release.

It added that until general air pollution is decreased to safe levels, increasing air quality around schools and kindergartens, as well as during activities such as school commutes and sports, can help reduce children's exposure.

According to preliminary data from 2022, central-eastern Europe and Italy reported the highest concentrations of both fine particulate matter (PM2.5) primarily due to the burning of solid fuels such as coal for domestic heating and their use in industry.

"Air pollution levels across Europe are still unsafe and European air quality policies should aim to protect all citizens, but especially our children, who are most vulnerable to the health impacts of air pollution," said Hans Bruyninckx, EEA executive director.

"It is urgent that we continue to step up measures at EU, national and local level to protect our children, who cannot protect themselves. The surest way to keep them safe is by making the air we all breathe cleaner," Bruyninckx added.