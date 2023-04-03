Libyan patient Elfoguhi treated by topnotch Turkish doctors at Istanbul hospital

A patient from Libya, who had been suffering from health issues for 12 years, was treated by topnotch doctors in Türkiye.

Nader Abdulati Elfoguhi had an accident in Morocco in 2011 that resulted in a pelvic fracture, which led to the onset of his health problems such as difficulties in his daily activities.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ibrahim Azboy, Elfoguhi's doctor, said the patient sought medical advice for issues that were affecting his daily life, such as pain and difficulty with movement. "In recent years, he started to use painkillers every day."

Azboy, head of Orthopedics and Traumatology Department at Medipol Mega University Hospital, said following a medical examination, it was determined that the patient had significant calcification in his left hip.

The doctor said Elfoguhi underwent a total hip replacement surgery and was able to walk after the operation. "Our country has the capability to perform complicated orthopedic surgeries with great success. We are thrilled to carry out these surgeries here and wish our patient a long and healthy life."

Azboy mentioned that Türkiye receives patients from various countries around the world for medical treatment. "Patients from many different countries come to Istanbul and other cities across our country. The advancements in our healthcare system, the high quality of implants we utilize, the robust infrastructure of our healthcare facilities, and the expertise of our medical professionals all play a role in attracting these patients."

For his part, Elfoguhi expressed his satisfaction with the treatment he received in Türkiye. "I have many friends who have received medical treatment in Türkiye before, and they have undergone major surgeries here and are now in excellent condition."

He said that his operation was successful, and he was able to walk immediately after the surgery, adding: "I feel great in Istanbul at the moment. I would like to express my gratitude to everyone who contributed to my treatment."





