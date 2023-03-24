42,000 people die in Türkiye in 2021 due to diseases related to air pollution

At least 42,000 people in Türkiye lost their lives due to diseases related to air pollution in 2021, according to a report.

Right to Clean Air Platform consisting of 16 professional organizations and NGOs, has published its "Dark Report 2022" on the air quality of Türkiye.

In Türkiye's Batman, Iğdır, Ağrı, Şırnak and Malatya provinces, which are listed as the five most air-polluted cities, air pollution values were five to eight times above the World Health Organisation (WHO) guideline values, according to the report.

Moreover, air pollution was measured above the national annual limits over 200 days in these five provinces.

People in Batman province were exposed to polluted air for 326 days in 2021, it stressed.

Additionally, Iğdır has been in the top ranks among the most air-polluted provinces for the last six years.

Besides coal burning in the houses, heavy international road traffic and the transportation of goods are the main reasons for the air pollution, it said.

The report underlined that while air pollution ranked sixth in 2009 among the top 10 risks that cause death and disability for all ages in Türkiye, it rose to fifth ten years later in 2019.

While 31 out of every 100 deaths in southeastern Batman province, where the percentage share of air pollution is the highest among the causes of death, are related to air pollution, this figure is 28 out of every 100 deaths in Igdir and Karaman provinces.

Deniz Gümüşel, the coordinator of the Platform, also touched on the increase of air pollution levels in cities hit by the Feb. 6 earthquakes, saying the particle matter density level in Kahramanmaraş is 100 micrograms per cubic meter, which means 2.5 times above the national legal limit, and 7.5 times above the WHO guideline values.

He went on to say that the pollution is caused by the large amount of dust from the debris and fire made by people out in the open to get warm.

Pointing out the risk of asbestosis, Gümüşel said: "It is possible to say that there is or will be a serious public health problem in the region due to air pollution."

He noted that while no regular data were obtained to determine the air quality in Adıyaman and Hatay provinces, which were hard-hit by the twin earthquakes, particulate matter pollution in the Iskenderun district of Hatay province was 200 micrograms per cubic meter for the last 40 days.

"Doctors in the region stress that there is an increase in respiratory tract diseases," Gumusel said.