Five reasons to replace sugar with honey

When it comes to sweeteners, sugar and honey are at the center of the debate. Honey is often hailed as a healthier alternative to sugar. This is true despite being a bit higher in calories because of its added nutritional value.

There are several health benefits to replacing sugar with honey. But before listing them, remember that even if some associate it with the word "healthy," honey still needs to be consumed in moderation.

HONEY HAS A LOWER GLYCAEMIC INDEX



One of the advantages of substituting sugar with honey is that the latter has a lower glycaemic index. The glycaemic index measures how quickly blood sugar levels rise after eating a particular food. Foods with a high glycaemic index cause a quick spike in blood sugar, while those with a low glycaemic index have a more gradual effect. This is why honey is often thought of as a better choice for people with diabetes or other conditions requiring careful blood sugar regulation.

HONEY IS A NATURAL ANTIBACTERIAL AND ANTIVIRAL AGENT

Honey has long been used as a natural remedy for colds and other respiratory infections. This sweetener is a natural antibacterial and antiviral agent, making it an excellent choice for treating these health conditions. Honey can help to soothe a sore throat and calm coughs. It also boosts the immune system, allowing the body to fight infection.

Also, honey is a natural expectorant, effectively clearing mucus from the respiratory tract. For best results, it is recommended to take one tablespoon of honey three times per day. You can add honey to tea or simply eat off spoon.

HONEY CONTAINS ANTIOXIDANTS

Here is another reason to replace sugar with honey: it has antioxidants that help protect cells from damage caused by harmful molecules called free radicals. Free radicals are believed to contribute to cancer and heart disease development. By eliminating free radicals, honey's antioxidants may help to reduce the risk of these diseases. Honey is also a good source of vitamins and minerals, making it a healthy addition to any diet.





HONEY MAY HELP IMPROVE CHOLESTEROL LEVELS AND REDUCE THE RISK OF DIABETES

Studies have shown that honey can help improve cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of developing diabetes. The antioxidants in honey also help to protect against heart disease and cancer. In addition, honey has antimicrobial properties that can help to boost the immune system. Given all of these health benefits, it is no surprise that honey is often called nature's miracle drug. So next time you are looking for a natural way to improve your health, try to replace sugar with honey.





HONEY CAN IMPROVE DIGESTION

The enzymes in honey can help break down food and make it easier for the body to digest. Additionally, honey is a good source of prebiotics, which are essential for gut health.

Studies have shown that honey can help to improve symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome and other digestive issues like diarrhoea.

Furthermore, honey can help to promote the growth of good bacteria in the gut, which is vital for a healthy digestive system.















