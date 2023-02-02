German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to visit leading pharma BioNTech

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to visit leading pharmaceutical BioNTech, the vaccine manufacturer that was at the forefront of developing coronavirus jabs.



Scholz plans to inspect the company's new plasmid DNA production at the company's headquarters in the city of Mainz on Thursday. According to the German government, plasmid DNA is a key starting material for the production of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based vaccines and therapies.



In the afternoon as part of a wider visit to the state of Hesse, Scholz plans to attend a meeting of the children's and youth parliament of the city of Marburg and talk to the pupils.



In the evening, he is due to take part in the fifth citizens' dialogue in a series of events that began last year and goes through all 16 federal states.



For 90 minutes, Scholz is expected to answer the questions of around 150 citizens of Hesse who applied in advance to take part.

