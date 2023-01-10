Latvia imposes new virus measures on China travelers

Passengers from Shanghai line up to take a higher-sensitivity COVID-19 antigen test o their arrival at Narita airport near Tokyo on Jan. 8, 2023. (AP)

Latvia has joined the EU's recommendations to impose health and hygiene measures on travelers from and to China due to a spike in coronavirus cases.

Ministry of Health Communications Office advised all passengers who take international flights from or to China to cover their faces with masks, Baltic News Network reported.

Also, passengers arriving from China to EU member states, including those in transit through third countries, may be required to present a negative coronavirus test in English or the language of the respective member state.

China faced an explosive spike in infections after dumping its strict "zero-COVID" policy last month, following unrest and unprecedented protests in parts of the country.

Beijing has also scrapped a mandatory five-day quarantine for all arrivals starting Jan. 8.