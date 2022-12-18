A new weapon in the battle against cancer... "an interesting experience" by Moderna

Pharmaceutical specialists and researchers believe that Moderna's announcement of a cancer treatment vaccine in the final stages of research will represent a revolution in oncology treatment, although it may take some time to prove this.

"Moderna" announced the achievement of encouraging results for the production of an experimental vaccine for the treatment of skin cancer, based on its experience in producing a vaccine against the Corona virus using mRNA technology, which contributed to the rise of the company's shares by more than 20 percent.

In an interview with "Sky News Arabia", the clinical drug treatment consultant for infectious diseases, Dirar Balawi, said that Moderna began working with "mRNA" technology more than 10 years ago to manufacture tumor vaccines, before turning its thrust towards producing a vaccine for the Corona virus in the midst of the pandemic that cast a shadow. on the whole world.

He explained: "After the Corona pandemic was broken, Merck pumped more investments with Moderna to start the cancer vaccine program. These vaccines are called (personal vaccines), where a special vaccine is made for the patient based on the genomic composition of his tumor."

He added: "Moderna's vaccine is a personal treatment where a sample of a person's tumor is obtained, then a genomic sequence is performed for it, and accordingly the "mRNA" technology intervenes to produce the vaccine that targets the patient's immune cells to stimulate them, and thus produces proteins to fight cancer.

He continued, "It is an excellent and giant step in the history of cancer treatment, rather than being satisfied with chemotherapy, radiation or other conventional treatments. We are very excited about this study, but with caution, because we need more trials, especially in the third phase, as there are many drugs that succeed in the second phase and when The third stage shows many shortcomings.

The scientist concluded his speech by stressing that "we need more than 5 years for these vaccines to come to light, and the company has moved towards the easiest types of tumors in terms of treatment."