Ugandan health workers speak to members of the community before carrying out the first vaccination exercise against the ebola virus in Kirembo village, near the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo in Kasese district, Uganda (REUTERS/File)

An ebola case in the latest outbreak of the haemorrhagic fever in Uganda has been confirmed in the country's capital Kampala, according to the health minister.

The person died on October 7th and the ebola infection was confirmed posthumously from a sample that had been taken from him before he was buried, the minister, Jane Ruth Aceng said.