Bellingham double sends England into World Cup semifinals

Jude Bellingham scored twice as England came from behind to beat Norway 2-1 in extra time Saturday, sending the team into the World Cup semifinals and ending Norway's hopes of reaching the last four for the first time.

Norway took the lead in the 36th minute when Andreas Schjelderup struck a left-footed shot that beat goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and went in off the far post.

England responded in first-half stoppage time with Bellingham, who finished low to the far post after the ball fell to Elliot Anderson in a move that drew controversy.

Moments earlier, a Norway goal kick appeared to strike an aerial camera cable before landing near Anderson. Under the rules, play would have been stopped and restarted with a dropped ball if officials saw the ball hit the cable.

FIFA later denied that the ball had made contact with the wire.

The match remained tense in the second half, with Harry Kane having a goal ruled out because of an offside call, and Norway's Torbjorn Heggem seeing an effort disallowed for a foul.

With the score level after 90 minutes under the oppressive heat in the American city of Miami, Bellingham struck three minutes into extra time, scoring from close range to put England ahead.

England were later awarded a penalty after Djed Spence went down under a challenge from Oscar Bobb, but the decision was overturned following a video review.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken replaced Erling Haaland with Jorgen Strand Larsen at halftime in extra time as both teams struggled, but England held on to secure the win.

Bellingham now has six goals in the tournament, level with Kane and behind Kylian Mbappe of France and Argentina's Lionel Messi, who both have eight.

England will face the winner of Argentina and Switzerland in Atlanta on Wednesday. It will be England's second World Cup semifinal in three tournaments as the team continues its bid to reach their first final since winning the competition on home soil in 1966.



