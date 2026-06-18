WORLD CUPS CARBON COST: FIFAS BIGGEST TOURNAMENT MAY BECOME ITS DIRTIEST

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is on track to become football's most polluting ever as its environmental impact has doubled with the longest and most carbon-emitting air journeys for fans.

The event spans North America and is being held in 16 cities across four time zones and three countries.

It has been sending both teams and fans on the longest and most carbon-emitting air journeys ever undertaken for a major tournament.

Air travel will be the most significant mode of transportation during the World Cup, as it is the most carbon-emitting method of travel, producing greenhouse gases that heat the atmosphere and contribute to global warming and climate change.

FIFA's decision to spread the World Cup across an entire continent and expand it from 32 to 48 teams potentially leads to thousands of kilometers of air travel for some football aficionados, resulting in tons of carbon dioxide emissions per fan.