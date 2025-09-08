Spain beats Türkiye 6-0 in World Cup qualifier

Spain defeated Türkiye 6-0 Sunday in their second Group E match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup European qualifiers in Konya.

The Spanish team started the match by pressuring their opponents and quickly found the net.

After Spain's Nico Williams tested Türkiye's goal but failed to get past keeper Ugurcan Cakir, Spain took the lead in the 6th minute with a shot from Pedri outside the penalty area.

Controlling the match very well, Spain took advantage of the gaps in Türkiye's defense and scored two more goals through Mikel Merino, ending the first half 3-0 ahead.

Continuing their effective play in the second half, Spain increased the margin with goals from Ferran Torres, Merino and Pedri, finishing the match 6-0.

With this victory, Spain extended their unbeaten streak to 27 matches and continued to lead the group with six points, while Türkiye is in third place with three points.





