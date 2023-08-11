REAL MADRIDS TURKISH STAR ARDA GÜLER TO UNDERGO SURGERY

Real Madrid's young Turkish star Arda Güler will undergo surgery, the Spanish club's head coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.

"He is going to undergo surgery and the recovery time is quite short because he has a small problem," Carlo Ancelotti told a press briefing. "It's difficult for me to go into the details because of the player's privacy."

Güler injured internal meniscus of his right knee during a training session on July 29.

The 18-year-old moved to Real Madrid from Istanbul club Fenerbahçe in July on a six-year contract.

He netted six goals and had seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahçe, which came second in the Turkish Super Lig standings.

The Turkish wunderkind also led Fenerbahçe to win the 2022-23 Turkish Cup.