Germany coach: Colombian star Caicedo needs to be looked after well

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has urged everyone to take good care of teen-aged Colombian star Linda Caicedo.



The 18-year-old Real Madrid forward scored a stunning opening goal en route to a 2-1 upset victory over the two-times champions Germany at the World Cup in Sydney before being substituted in stoppage time after earlier treatment.



Caicedo played after collapsing in training on Thursday, and she went through a similar incident at last year's Copa America where Colombia were runners-up.



The youngster overcame ovarian cancer she was diagnosed with at the age of 15, and, after congratulating her on the pitch, Voss-Tecklenburg said that Caicedo needs good care to help her career.



"I hope and wish that she is looked after well," Voss-Tecklenburg said. "We knew beforehand that she is a fantastic young player."



Colombia assistant coach Angelo Marsiglia played down the training incident, saying Caicedo had been tired.



"It was nothing we need to worry about. Her pulse was a bit higher, but it was not a problem," he said.



