Real Madrid to introduce Turkish wunderkind Arda Güler on Friday

Spanish football powerhouse Real Madrid will introduce Turkish wunderkind Arda Güler on Friday after sealing a deal Thursday evening.

Sources close to Real Madrid, who asked not to be named for privacy reasons, told Anadolu that Fenerbahçe attacking midfielder Güler, 18, was expected to travel to Madrid on a private jet from Istanbul on Thursday, and sign a deal with the Whites after completing his medical.

The same sources added that Real Madrid will officially announce their new signing Thursday evening.

He will be introduced to the media on Friday at Real Madrid City, the club's training ground in Valdebebas at 1000GMT as the Whites chair Florentino Perez will also attend the event.

The Turkish international is expected to be a Real Madrid player for the next five years.

Güler scored six goals and produced seven assists last season in 35 matches for Fenerbahçe, who came second in the Turkish Super Lig.

A Fenerbahçe senior team player since 2021, Güler helped the Istanbul club win the Turkish Cup in June.