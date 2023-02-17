New dates for postponed matches announced in Turkish Super Lig

The Turkish Football Federation released on Friday the new dates for the four Turkish Super Lig matches which were postponed.

The Super Lig will resume on Feb. 25 with two postponed matches, including Fenerbahce vs. Konyaspor and Giresunspor vs. Kayserispor.

Also, another postponed week 23 match between Umraniyespor vs. Adana Demirspor will take place on Feb. 26.

The Fenerbahce vs. Konyaspor, Giresunspor vs. Kayserispor, and Umraniyespor vs. Adana Demirspor matches were suspended due to the severe earthquakes that devastated the southern region of Türkiye.

The Besiktas vs. Antalyaspor match, which was canceled due to an explosion that killed six people near Istanbul's Taksim Square, will be held on Feb. 26.

The week 14 game was due to be held at Besiktas' home ground Vodafone Park in Istanbul's European side.

All sports activities in Türkiye were suspended after the earthquakes and the country observed seven days of national mourning.

Over 38,000 people died in the magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, which were centered in the Kahramanmaras province and affected 10 other provinces as well, leaving behind a trail of destruction.