John Heitinga to manage Ajax until end of season

Ajax appointed Thursday John Heitinga as the club's new head coach on a contract until the end of the season after Alfred Schreuder was fired last week.

"Ajax and John Heitinga have agreed on the 39-year-old ex-football player remaining head coach of Ajax 1 for the rest of the season," the Dutch football club said in a statement.

It also said Dwight Lodeweges was named an assistant coach in Heitinga's technical staff "with immediate effect."

Heitinga served as interim head coach during the Dutch top-tier Eredivisie match against Excelsior last weekend.

He started and ended his football career with Ajax and also made appearances for several top European clubs, including Atletico Madrid, Everton, Fulham, and Hertha Berlin.

He scored seven goals in 87 matches for the Netherlands.

Last week, Ajax parted ways with previous manager Alfred Schreuder over poor results this season.

Ajax are currently in fourth place with 37 points in 19 matches, five points behind leaders Feyenoord.