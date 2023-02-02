PSG FAIL TO SIGN ZIYECH DEADLINE DAY FOR CHELSEAS PAPERWORK ERROR

Moroccan winger Hakim Ziyech's loan to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) from Chelsea fell through because of administrative errors on deadline day, French media reported on Wednesday.

The Le Monde newspaper said Chelsea officials made errors as the London club failed to send necessary documents about Ziyech's move before the transfer window closed in Europe.

The Paris club filed an appeal but France's Professional Football League (LFP) rejected it Wednesday.

French media reported that Ziyech, 29, passed a medical examination and both clubs reached an agreement for his temporary move to PSG until the end of the season.

Ziyech, who has played for Chelsea since 2020, will remain at Stamford Bridge for the remainder of the campaign.

Ziyech played 15 matches for Chelsea this season and represented Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they reached the semifinals.