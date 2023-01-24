Ronaldo and Modric duo.. Will it become a reality in Riyadh?

The Saudi newspaper, Al-Youm, reported that the board of directors of Al-Nasr Club had obtained the signature of Croatian star Luka Modric.

The newspaper indicated that Al-Nassr Club had already obtained the player's signature to represent him, adding that the deal would be announced very soon.

The Croatian international player participated with Real Madrid during the current season in 23 matches; Where he scored 5 goals and assisted two goals for his teammates during 1487 minutes of play.

The club, nicknamed "Al-Alamy" in Saudi Arabia, announced its contract with Ronaldo, the 5-time Ballon d'Or winner, in a historic deal estimated at more than 200 million euros.







