Bayern goalkeeping coach Tapalovic surprised by sacking

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Toni Tapalovic did not expect to be fired by the German champions.



"After more than a decade, my time at Bayern Munich comes to a surprising end," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.



The Bundesliga leaders released the close friend of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with immediate effect late on Monday. It follows Neuer being ruled out for the season after breaking his leg while skiing, with Bayern acknowledging he made a mistake by doing so.



"Differences over the way we work together have now led to us going our separate ways," sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said of the decision to axe Tapalovic.



He came to Bayern along with Neuer in 2011 and has since been the coach for all goalkeepers at the Bavarian side.



"I will miss you!" the 36-year-old Neuer wrote on Instagram. "You shaped me and my goalkeeping game and raised it to a new level."



Recently, Bayern's goalkeeper Alexander Nübel - on loan at Monaco - had criticized the fact there had been very little contact with Tapalovic since he started playing in France.



"I do believe that we could have exchanged ideas about the situation from time to time," Nübel told ZDF at the weekend.



Salihamidzic subsequently announced: "We will talk about this internally."









