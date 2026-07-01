Under trade deal, EU removes tariffs on US industrial goods

The European Union on Wednesday removed customs duties on imports of US industrial products, implementing its commitments under a trade agreement reached with Washington last year.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on US-based social media platform X that the bloc had eliminated tariffs on imports of US industrial goods.

"This is good news for transatlantic trade," she said, adding that the measure would bring "more predictability, more choice" and "better prices" for EU businesses and consumers.

She said the step fulfilled a commitment under an EU-US joint statement and showed that the transatlantic relationship "remains the most valuable in the world."

The main regulation legally implementing the EU side of the trade agreement entered into force Wednesday following its publication in the EU Official Journal.

Under the arrangement, the bloc removed tariffs on a wide range of US-origin industrial goods. It also began granting preferential market access to various agricultural and seafood products imported from the US.

The agreement includes safeguard mechanisms designed to protect the EU's economic interests and will remain in force until Dec. 31, 2029.

Negotiations on the EU-US trade deal were concluded in July 2025 at US President Donald Trump's golf resort in Scotland.

Under the deal, the EU agreed to remove tariffs on US products, while Washington said it would apply a 15% customs tariff on EU-origin goods.