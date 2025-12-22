EU extends sanctions on Russia for 6 more months over Ukraine war

The EU Council on Monday extended economic sanctions against Russia for six more months, in response to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The measures will remain in force until July 31, 2026, according to a council statement.

First introduced in 2014 and significantly expanded after the war started in 2022, the EU sanctions target key sectors of the Russian economy, including restrictions on trade, finance, energy, technology, dual-use goods, industry, transport, and luxury items.

The sanctions also include a ban on the import and transfer of seaborne crude oil and certain petroleum products from Russia, removal of several Russian banks from the SWIFT financial system, and suspension of broadcasting activities and licenses of Kremlin-backed disinformation outlets in the EU.

Specific measures have also been put in place to prevent sanctions circumvention.

"As long as the illegal actions by the Russian Federation continue to violate fundamental rules of international law, including, in particular, the prohibition on the use of force, it is appropriate to maintain in force all the measures imposed by the EU and to take additional measures, if necessary," the statement said.





