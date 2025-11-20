EU ministers to discuss developments in Ukraine and the Middle East

European Union foreign m inisters are set to meet on Thursday in Brussels to discuss the latest developments in Russia's war in Ukraine and peace efforts in t he Middle East .



Ministers are expected t o start with a discussion with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Kiev's most pressing needs.



Efforts are under way in the EU to come up with additional long-term financial support, including possibly making frozen Russian state assets available to Ukraine.



EU top diplomats are also expected to discuss further peace efforts for Gaza after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution backing US President Donald Trump's Gaza peace plan earlier this week.



EU officials have expressed the desire for the bloc to have a bigger role in securing peace in the region.



Other topics on the agenda include the current situation in Sudan after a famine was declared in more parts of the war-torn country and reports of mass atrocities in the city of El Fasher.



In addition, ministers will discuss developments in the Sahel region, recent hybrid attacks of Belarus against EU members and the fight against organized crime.



