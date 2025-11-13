EU boosts support for Ukraine with nearly $7B disbursement

The European Commission on Thursday disbursed nearly €6 billion ($6.9 billion) to support Ukraine, reaffirming the EU's role as the country's largest and most reliable donor.

The payment includes the 10th and final tranche of €4.1 billion under the EU's exceptional Macro-Financial Assistance (MFA) program, part of the G7-led Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration (ERA) initiative, alongside a fifth regular instalment of over €1.8 billion under the Ukraine Facility, according to a statement.

The €4.1 billion tranche completes the EU's MFA program for Ukraine, bringing this year's total loans to €18.1 billion.

The funding represents the bloc's full contribution to the ERA initiative, which aims to provide nearly €45 billion in urgent support to Ukraine. Other G7 countries have disbursed €12.8 billion so far, bringing the total ERA loans to €30.9 billion.

Repayments for both ERA loans and the EU MFA will come from immobilized Russian sovereign assets held in the EU under the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism.

Meanwhile, the €1.8 billion disbursement under the Ukraine Facility is aimed at strengthening Ukraine's macro-financial stability, public administration, and key reforms outlined in the Ukraine Plan, the central framework guiding Kyiv's reform and investment agenda.

With the latest payments, total EU support to Ukraine has now exceeded €187 billion since the start of the ongoing war.





