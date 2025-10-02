EU leaders vow to strengthen defense cooperation with Ukraine as war with Russia intensifies

EU leaders have pledged to step up defense cooperation with Ukraine, warning that Russia's intensifying attacks pose a growing threat to the continent.

Speaking at a joint press conference, European Council President Antonio Costa said the bloc's next summit on Oct. 23-24 would be "decision day."

"In two weeks, the European Commission will present the roadmap on 2030 defense readiness, and the European Council will meet again in three weeks, and that will be decision time," Costa told reporters.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned that Russia was "threatening us, testing us, and they will not stop," stressing the need for greater backing for Kyiv.

"First of all, we have to step up our financial support for Ukraine," she said. "Everybody knows now what is at stake…our main goal is to build a Europe so strong that war is simply not an option."

One of the most debated issues has been European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's proposed "drone wall" designed to counter the growing use of unmanned aircraft in warfare.

She expressed solidarity with EU member states whose airspace has been violated, including Poland, Romania, Estonia and, most recently, Denmark.

"These violations are part of hybrid war tactics, and these are threats that demand a strong and determined reaction and answer from Europe," she said. "Every European citizen and every square centimeter in Europe has to be safe."

"Everyone knows now that drones have changed the whole idea of a war," Frederiksen said.

"Cross-border, we have to invest in drone technology in countering drones," she said, adding: "I don't really care about the name, as long as it works."

- 'We need a precise Pan-European plan'

Von der Leyen also said a "surge in investment" in European defense was already underway, citing a €150 billion ($176 billion) program known as the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) instrument.

"Now we need a precise Pan-European plan how to fill the capability gaps and how to move forward," she added.

