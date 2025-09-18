EU steps up global trade push beyond US

The EU is accelerating its efforts to expand its global trade network with a wave of new partnerships, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Thursday.

"It is crucial for us that our companies continue to have access to the (US) market, and with the agreed all-inclusive cap of 15%, they will be in a very competitive position," she said at a business meeting in Berlin, referring to the latest trade agreement with Washington.

"But we should also bear in mind that 80% of our trade with countries takes place outside the US."

Von der Leyen said the EU aims to finalize a trade agreement with India by the end of the year.

"We are in discussion with South Africa, Malaysia, and the United Arab Emirates, and there are others," she added, also citing recent trade deals signed with Mexico, Switzerland, and Mercosur—a South American bloc that includes Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

"It is precisely for Germany, with its export strength, that open markets are crucial," she said, warning that Chinese competition, geopolitical instability, trade wars, and China's export restrictions are all putting pressure on European supply chains.

The competitiveness of Europe is vital for businesses, commerce, and jobs, she said.

"We can only protect peace and freedom if we also ramp up our economic strength," she said, emphasizing that the bloc should also reduce its reliance on foreign sources for critical raw materials, defense, and energy.



