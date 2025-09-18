EU lawmakers call for Israel’s ban from Eurovision

This photograph shows the logo of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 displayed on a screen at the end of the dress rehearsal for the second semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 at the St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel on May 14, 2025. (AFP)

Fifty-two members of the European Parliament from 15 countries on Thursday called on the European Broadcasting Union to bar Israel from the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest, citing the ongoing war in Gaza.

In a letter to the European Broadcasting Union, the lawmakers argued that Israel should face the same treatment as Russia, which was banned from the competition in 2022 following its invasion of Ukraine. The initiative was spearheaded by left-leaning parties in the European Parliament.

The letter also referenced ongoing investigations by the International Criminal Court into alleged war crimes and genocide by Israel, arguing that its participation in the contest would undermine European values and serve to normalize atrocities.

The call comes after several countries — Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Spain — said they would not take part in Eurovision if Israel is allowed to compete.