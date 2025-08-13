European leaders to talk with US leaders ahead of Trump-Putin summit

European leaders plan to hold a video conference on Wednesday with US President Donald Trump and US Vice President JD Vance ahead of Trump's meeting on Friday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



The online meeting, on German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's initiative and including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, comes as leaders in Europe seek a united front regarding Russia's war in Ukraine ahead of the Trump-Putin summit scheduled to take place in Alaska.



Before speaking with Trump, the Europeans intend to hold a separate meeting with the European Commission, NATO and Zelensky to coordinate their positions. Following the talks with Trump and Vance, Europe's leaders plan to reconvene to review the discussion.





The Europeans are concerned that during their meeting on Friday Trump and Putin could finalize territorial concessions that Ukraine must make to Russia - concessions Kiev has rejected.



Trump has framed the planned meeting as an attempt to move closer to ending the conflict, which has lasted for approximately three and a half years.



The US president has mentioned the possibility of a territorial exchange between Ukraine and Russia even though Ukraine has consistently and firmly opposed any territorial concessions.



The German government said the talks with the US leaders would focus on how to increase pressure on Moscow, preparations for potential peace negotiations and related issues concerning territorial claims and security.



Apart from Trump, Vance, Merz and Zelensky, leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland and Finland, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President António Costa and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte are expected to attend the meeting.

