Polish premier says 'free, sovereign Ukraine means more secure EU

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk underlined the strategic importance of Ukraine's sovereignty for the entire continent, saying: "A free and sovereign Ukraine means a more secure European Union."

Speaking at the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome, Tusk stressed that "there will be no recovery without victory," adding Ukraine's reconstruction would mean not only physical rebuilding but also "a just and lasting peace" based on sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"From the perspective of Poland and many central European states, a free and sovereign Ukraine means a more secure European Union," he added.

Tusk noted that 30% of EU exports to Ukraine come from Poland and emphasized regional efforts to integrate Ukraine into the EU through trade, transport, and investment.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also reiterated strong support for Ukraine, calling the participation of over 70 countries, 40 international organizations, and thousands of private sector and civil society actors at the conference "a powerful signal of unity."

Announcing Italy's contribution to a new EU equity fund for Ukraine, she urged investors not to fear but to see reconstruction as "an investment in peace and Europe's growth."

Meloni said Italy would continue to play a leading role in Ukraine's recovery, calling the conference "the starting point for Ukraine's economic miracle."

The conference focused on mobilizing financial tools and international partnerships to rebuild Ukraine's war-torn infrastructure and support its path toward EU membership.





