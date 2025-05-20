EU’s diplomatic branch to downsize foreign offices

The EU's diplomatic branch plans to downsize some foreign delegations and cut local staffers.

Last Wednesday, Kaja Kallas, the EU foreign policy chief, presented a plan to downsize around 10 foreign delegations and cut approximately 100 local staffers within the European External Action Service (EEAS), Politico reported on Tuesday.

Citing officials, Politico reported that Kallas received the European Commission's approval for the plan that would be implemented in the next two years.

The officials noted that the EU is downsizing delegations in countries where its strategic interest has waned and shifted focus from development aid to priorities such as sanctions enforcement and defense partnerships.

Although EEAS has reportedly no plans to formally shut any of its 144 foreign delegations, around 10 will be scaled back to just core personnel.

Around 100 local staffers are expected to be downsized in two phases in 2026 and 2027.

Coinciding at a time when the bloc eyes budget cuts and reorganizations, the plan is expected to cost the EU around €20M ($22.5M) in its first year, with €9M ($10M) savings in the following three years.



