No Ukraine deal can work without Kyiv’s consent: EU foreign policy chief

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Monday that any negotiations involving Ukraine must include Kyiv and European leaders, warning that "no deal without Ukraine and Europe can work."

Speaking at the doorsteps of the EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels, Kallas dismissed the notion that discussions between Russia and other parties could determine Ukraine's future without its involvement.

"You can discuss whatever you want with Putin, but if it comes to Europe or Ukraine, then Ukraine and Europe also have to agree to this deal," she said.

Kallas also stressed concerns over Russian influence on the US following Donald Trump's reelection as president.

"If you look at the messages that come from the United States, then it's clear that the Russian narrative is very strongly represented," she noted, adding that it was crucial for Europe to maintain unity in its dealings with Washington.

On military aid, Kallas reaffirmed the EU's commitment to supporting Ukraine, saying: "If Ukraine is standing firm, then any plan without Ukraine or Europe will simply not work."

She also highlighted discussions on a new Defense Initiative to provide Ukraine with ammunition and military capabilities in the short term.

The EU foreign ministers meeting was also expected to address the 16th package of sanctions against Russia, targeting areas such as gaming consoles used in evasion schemes and shadow fleet operations transporting Russian oil.

Kallas expressed hope that the new measures would move forward.

As the Moscow-Kyiv war continues, Kallas warned that "so far, Putin and Russia do not want peace," which she said makes discussions on European security and Ukraine's defense even more urgent.