Human Rights Watch urges EU to avoid 'business as usual' with Israel during council meeting

Talal Al-Assali, 64, poses in front of his destroyed home in Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, on February 9, 2025. (AFP Photo)

The EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and the bloc's foreign ministers are urged to condemn Israel's war crimes during the EU-Israel Association Council meeting with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on Monday, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

In a statement, the rights group headquartered in New York called for a shift away from the EU's "reluctance" to address serious violations of international law by Israel.

"There can be no business as usual with a government responsible for crimes against humanity, including apartheid, and acts of genocide, and whose sitting prime minister is wanted for atrocity crimes by the International Criminal Court," said Claudio Francavilla, HRW's associate EU director.

The non-profit emphasized the need for consequences, including sanctions against Israeli officials and a review of Israel's compliance with its human rights obligations under the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

"They should make clear to Sa'ar that there will be consequences for past and ongoing abuses," the statement said.

The Association Council is the EU's highest-level meeting with Israel, and this year's session follows a previous meeting in October 2022, which resumed after a 10-year hiatus due to tensions over Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a letter to EU leaders, 125 civil society organizations, including HRW, have urged EU's discussions with Sa'ar to focus on potentially suspending the association agreement, citing violations of human rights and democratic principles.

Israel has killed more than 48,000 people in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attacks and reduced the enclave to a rubble.

The HRW has documented serious abuses by Israeli authorities during recent hostilities in Gaza, including war crimes and acts of genocide, resulting in a collapse of the healthcare system amid ongoing attacks on medical facilities.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

A ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement took hold in Gaza last month, pausing the genocidal war.

The EU has faced criticism for its inability to take decisive action against these violations.