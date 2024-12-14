EU official says some members already have plans to reopen embassies in Syria

Some member states of the EU already have plans to reopen their embassies in the Syrian capital Damascus, a top EU official said Friday.

A high-ranking official of the European Union told Anadolu correspondent that some member states have plans to reopen or reoccupy their embassies in Damascus following the fall of Assad regime in Syria.

"There are solutions for every single political problem in Syria in the framework of the Syria territorial integrity and independence and sovereignty."

Saying that the leader of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) does not want to be called al-Jolani anymore, wants to be called by his name, the EU official said "that is also a good progress."

"We can establish the difference between the provisional government, in Idlib and the HTS who was there."

Bashar Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party rule, which had been in power in Syria since 1963.

Like many countries, EU also welcomed the collapse of the Assad regime in Syria.

"The end of Syrian President Bashar Assad's dictatorship is "a positive and long-awaited development," EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a statement Sunday.













