EU LEADERS REACT TO BIDENS MISSILE APPROVAL FOR UKRAINE

U.S. President Joe Biden's approval of Ukraine using American-supplied long-range Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS) against Russian military targets has sparked a range of international reactions, with European leaders offering praise, caution, and criticism.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed support for the decision, calling it "good" and necessary to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression. Speaking at the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Macron cited the alleged involvement of North Korean troops supporting Russia as a key reason for the move, calling it an "escalatory rupture" in the conflict.

"Our duty is to help Ukraine resist," Macron stated, highlighting the growing complexity of the war.

Polish President Andrzej Duda praised the decision, describing it as a "breakthrough moment" in the ongoing conflict. In Warsaw, Duda expressed approval, noting that the long-range missiles would strengthen Ukraine's ability to repel Russian forces. He also underscored the symbolic importance of the U.S. decision, viewing it as a clear signal of Western support for Kyiv.

"This is a very important change… perhaps a breakthrough moment in the war," Duda remarked, while also criticizing Germany for its hesitation to provide similar assistance to Ukraine. He further emphasized the importance of U.S.-Polish relations, especially following the opening of a US military base in northern Poland last week. "Relations between Poland and the U.S. are the best in history," Duda asserted.

In contrast, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto sharply criticized the U.S. decision, calling it "extremely dangerous" and warning that it could escalate the conflict to a global scale. Szijjarto, who has advocated for an immediate cease-fire, accused the U.S. of ignoring public calls for peace and labeled the approval "undemocratic."

"The pro-war mainstream has launched a final, desperate attack… this decision could spark global conflict," Szijjarto said in a Facebook post.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reaffirmed Italy's stance, asserting that Italian-supplied weapons to Ukraine should not be used outside Ukrainian borders. Tajani also called for a peace conference involving global powers and expressed hope that China could influence Russia to end the war.

The decision comes amid shifting geopolitical dynamics, with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump preparing to take office in January. Trump has long criticized the scale of U.S. military aid to Ukraine and pledged to focus on ending the war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed optimism about Trump's "peace through strength" approach. Meanwhile, reports of North Korean troops supporting Russia have raised concerns in the West, although Pyongyang has yet to confirm the allegations.