EU gives green light to accession talks with Moldova, Ukraine

The EU on Friday gave the final green light to start accession negotiations with Moldova and Ukraine.

"The EU Council adopted the general EU positions, incl. negotiating frameworks, for accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova," announced the Belgium Presidency of the EU Council on X.

"This opens the way for launching the negotiations on Tuesday 25 June in Luxembourg," it added.

In early June, the European Commission recommended negotiations on Moldova and Ukraine's accession to the 27-member bloc.