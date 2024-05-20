EU COUNCIL PRESIDENT EXTENDS CONDOLENCES OVER IRANIAN PRESIDENTS DEATH

The EU Council president on Monday expressed his condolences over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

"The EU expresses its sincere condolences for the death of President Raisi and Foreign Minister Abdollahian, as well as other members of their delegation and crew in a helicopter accident. Our thoughts go to the families," Charles Michel wrote on X.

After a nightlong search operation hampered by bad weather, Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other top officials were declared dead on Monday morning.

Dozens of emergency rescue teams were dispatched to the mountainous area in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province, where the tragedy occurred Sunday afternoon.

According to the Iranian Constitution, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber will assume powers of the presidency, and elections be held within 50 days.