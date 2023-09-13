 Contact Us
News European Union EU chief Von der Leyen: Our support to Ukraine will endure

EU chief Von der Leyen: Our support to Ukraine will endure

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen announced on Wednesday that the EU would extend special protections for Ukrainian citizens who have fled Russia's war. She reiterated the bloc's long-term commitment to supporting Ukraine in the face of the ongoing conflict.

Reuters EUROPEAN UNION
Published September 13,2023
Subscribe
EU CHIEF VON DER LEYEN: OUR SUPPORT TO UKRAINE WILL ENDURE

European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the bloc would extend special protections granted to Ukrainian citizens who fled Russia's war, restating the bloc's long-term dedication to support Kyiv.

"Our support to Ukraine will endure," the European Commission president said in her annual policy speech to the European Parliament.

Lawmakers gave a standing ovation as von der Leyen recounted the fate of Victoria Amelina, a Ukrainian writer and activist who perished in Russia's war against Ukraine after delivering her son to safety in Prague, an EU capital.