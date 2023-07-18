SPIEGEL: TÜRKIYES EU MEMBERSHIP COULD BOOST THE BLOCS GLOBAL INFLUENCE | EU MEMBERSHIP WOULD BE A WIN-WIN FOR BOTH SIDES

Spiegel: Türkiye's EU membership could boost the bloc's global influence | EU membership would be a win-win for both sides

The German media has reported that if Türkiye becomes a member of the European Union, the Union could become a global power factor.

In an article written by German economist Henrik Müller and published in the German magazine Spiegel, it was stated that if Türkiye and Ukraine become EU members, the Union could become a significant global power factor and an important player on the world stage.

The article analyzed the possible EU membership of Türkiye and Ukraine, and it was assessed that if both countries join the EU, the Union's territory would increase by about one-third. As a result, the EU could emerge as a global power factor, playing a crucial role on the world stage.

The potential EU membership of Türkiye and Ukraine has been evaluated, and the conclusion was drawn that the inclusion of both countries would result in a substantial expansion for the EU. It was further emphasized that this enlargement would establish the EU as a significant global player.

Article highlights the potential implications of Türkiye and Ukraine becoming EU members, indicating the significant impact their membership could have on the EU's status as a global power factor.

The article highlighted Türkiye's larger population compared to Germany and its dynamic demographic growth. It also noted that Türkiye's geographical area is about twice the size of Germany. Ukraine, on the other hand, is the largest EU country in terms of territory, even larger than France, with a relatively sparse population distribution.

The inclusion of both countries would significantly expand the EU's territory by one-third and its population by one-fourth, making it a mega-expansion overshadowing all previous integration efforts in European history.

The article pointed out the advantage of Türkiye's youthful population, which is expected to continue for a long time. In contrast, many EU countries are facing demographic challenges with aging populations and a declining working-age population.

The potential EU membership of Türkiye could help soften the demographic decline of the EU and offer solutions to structural problems both for Türkiye and the EU, contributing to the integration of Türkiye into the European values and internal market.

The article acknowledged that both Hungary and Poland, as well as , face challenges in areas such as the rule of law and the economy.

Türkiye would be the most populous EU member and would carry significant weight in EU decision-making processes, giving Ankara comparable power to Berlin and Paris. Overall, the article suggested that Türkiye's possible EU membership could be beneficial for both sides as it offers potential gains and opportunities.