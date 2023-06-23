No one should die in our waters: EU Parliament head

No migrants should die in the Mediterranean, said the European Parliament president on Friday, underlining that human lives are what is at stake.

"No man, woman or child should die in our waters. And women and children are the most vulnerable," Roberta Metsola told a forum held by Italian news agency ANSA in Rome.

Touching on the migrant shipwreck off southern Italy in March which took 74 lives, about half of them minors, and last week's boat sinking off Greece, where hundreds of lives are feared lost, Metsola predicted they will not be the last.

"Let's not forget we are talking about human lives," she added.