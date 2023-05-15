EX-EU COMMISSIONER GETS MANDATE TO FORM BULGARIAS GOVERNMENT

A former EU commissioner has been given the mandate to form a government for Bulgaria, local media reported on Monday.

In a ceremony held in the capital Sofia, the first exploratory mandate was given to Mariya Gabriel, a candidate of the GERB-UDF bloc, which emerged victorious in the April 2 general elections, the state-run BTA news agency said.

"You realize that many challenges await you on this path, but I will be expecting you next Monday with a Cabinet lineup. I see that today and tomorrow will be decisive for you," President Rumen Radev told Gabriel in handing over the mandate.

Gabriel replied: "I would like to assure you that I will do everything possible for Bulgaria to have a stable, working regular government."

Gabriel also reiterated that she would propose an expert government, united around clear priorities.

Before stepping down from her post on Monday, since 2017 Gabriel acted as EU commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education, and youth.

















