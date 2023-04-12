Last suspect in EU Parliament corruption probe moved to house arrest

Former European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili is to be released from jail and put under house arrest, Belgian media reported on Wednesday.



Kaili was arrested in December alongside other former and sitting European Union lawmakers over accusations of taking bribes from Qatar and Morocco in return for influencing the parliament.



The defendants are also accused of money laundering and membership in a criminal organization.



Kaili is to spend her pre-trial detention under house arrest with an electronic bracelet, according to reports.



On Tuesday EU lawmaker Marc Tarabella was moved to house arrest, after former parliament member Antonio Panzeri was allowed to leave prison under similar conditions last week.



Panzeri signed an agreement with prosecutors in January in which he pledged to reveal the full extent of the activities, which became public at the end of 2022.



Kaili's partner Francesco Giorgi was already allowed to leave prison at the end of February and also placed under house arrest with an electronic ankle bracelet.



Andrea Cozzolino, another member of the European Parliament, is under house arrest in Naples, Italy.























