UN envoy urges Australia to act on ‘embarrassing’ Indigenous rights record

Australia must take urgent action to protect Indigenous peoples' rights, a United Nations expert warned, describing the country's record as "embarrassing" and damaging to its international reputation, according to local broadcaster ABC on Friday.

Albert Barume, the UN special rapporteur on the rights of Indigenous peoples, made the remarks after a two-week visit to Australia, during which he was denied access to youth detention centers in Queensland and the Northern Territory.

"I'm convinced Indigenous peoples' rights … are unsafe in the hands of states and territories," Barume told reporters in Sydney. "The state of protection of Indigenous peoples' rights is a bit embarrassing."

Barume urged the government to introduce legally binding national minimum standards aligned with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, warning that protections currently depend too heavily on state and territory governments.

He said changes in government could reverse existing progress, leaving Indigenous rights vulnerable to political priorities.

The envoy also raised concerns over punitive bail and sentencing laws, which he said had contributed to the disproportionate imprisonment of Indigenous children.

First Nations children account for nearly two-thirds of those in youth detention, while Indigenous Australians make up 37% of the country's prison population, compared with 24% in 2009.

His preliminary findings also highlighted concerns over racism, violence against Indigenous women, missing and murdered Indigenous people, and the high number of Indigenous children in out-of-home care.

Barume criticized the abandonment of treaty processes in Queensland and the Northern Territory, stressing that fundamental rights should not depend on election outcomes.

Despite the concerns, he acknowledged progress in areas including Indigenous-led organizations, ranger programs, language revitalization and native title rights.

He called on Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to take responsibility for addressing the situation, saying protecting Indigenous rights was in Australia's collective interest.

Barume is expected to present his full findings to the UN Human Rights Council in September next year.





