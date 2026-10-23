FRENCH ASSOCIATIONS FILE APPEAL AGAINST MACRONS CALL TO BAN CERTAIN DEMONSTRATIONS

French associations on Thursday filed an appeal against President Emmanuel Macron's call to ban demonstrations that are not organized by trade unions ahead of nationwide protests expected on Oct. 24.

The Association for the Defense of Constitutional Freedoms (Adelico) and the Magistrates' Union have filed an emergency application with the Council of State, according to broadcaster Franceinfo.

The associations asked the highest administrative court to "suspend the implementation of the decision (...) and any instructions issued to implement it."

For Jean-Baptiste Soufron, a lawyer at the Paris Bar and legal counsel for Adelico, the statement constituted "an abuse of power" by the head of state.

"By establishing a policy of bans himself, intended for the prefects, the president of the Republic has taken a decision that no legal text authorizes him to make," the appeal said.

The associations also criticized Macron for making the banning of demonstrations a "general recommendation," and for distinguishing between trade union organizations and other citizens.

"The freedom of association in trade unions (...) does not grant trade unions a monopoly on organizing demonstrations. The right to demonstrate belongs to everyone," the appeal noted.

The Council of State now has 48 hours to issue a ruling on the associations' appeal.

President Emmanuel Macron announced Thursday at a security council meeting that demonstrations not organized by trade unions would be banned in the coming days, particularly on Saturday, "wherever possible."

Prefects were to examine union requests and propose alternative routes to protect city centers, businesses, and public buildings. Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said restrictions on non-union demonstrations would be decided case by case.



